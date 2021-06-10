The United States hoped for the return of American and Russian ambassadors after the summit of Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Writes about this CNN.

It is noted that the meeting of politicians will focus on the aggravation of US-Russian relations. CNN points out that the exacerbation, including associated with the departure of US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan from Moscow and Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov – from Washington. If diplomats return to countries, it could improve their relationship.

US Chief of Staff National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan previously told CNN that Washington does not think of the summit as an opportunity to “point out.” On the contrary, they hope for mutual understanding and communication.

On April 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the Kremlin had advised Sullivan to travel to the United States to consult with the new administration on relations between Moscow and Washington. Sullivan himself at first refused to leave, but soon left the country.

Before that, in early April, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that relations between Moscow and Washington were in a deep crisis. He arrived in the Russian capital for consultations after a scandalous interview Biden on March 21.

