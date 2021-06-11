A US federal court has temporarily banned the repayment of the debts of black farmers at the expense of a fund planned to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The program to eliminate racial inequality was suspended due to claims of white businessmen earning money in agriculture, writes Associated Press.

District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin issued an order on June 10 that temporarily suspends a new program to support disadvantaged black ranchers and sided with white farmers who complained of reverse discrimination.

According to the program of the administration of US President Joe Biden, it was planned to allocate four billion from the fund to eliminate the consequences of the pandemic ($ 1.9 trillion) to repay agricultural loans issued to blacks, American Indians, Hispanics, Asian Americans or residents of the Pacific Islands. Minority farmers have argued for decades that they are being unfairly denied government aid and loans.

American law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, defending the rights of white farmers, filed a lawsuit in April 2021. Human rights activists insist that forgiving debts to minorities is unfair to farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky. US banks, in turn, refused to refuse to repay loans to black farmers pending additional compensation from the state for lost interest income.