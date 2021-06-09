9898114

MOSCOW REGION

OPINION OF THE PRESIDENT

ATTEMPTS TO DIVIDE THE PEOPLES OF UKRAINE LIKE THE IDEAS OF NAZI GERMANY

00:04 By itself, the division into indigenous…. 01:33 international humanitarian law.

__________________________________________

Putin on Ukraine’s Indigenous Peoples Bill: Dividing People into First-Class and Second-Class People Reminds Theory and Practice of Nazi Germany

EXPRESS-RUSSIA-PRESIDENT-UKRAINE-DRAFT LAW

Moscow. the 9th of June. INTERFAX – Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian draft law on indigenous peoples absolutely unacceptable and inconsistent with international law, the division of people into categories reminds the theory and practice of Nazi Germany.

“In general, the division itself into indigenous, first-class categories of people, second-class, and so on – it definitely looks like it, resembles the theory and practice of Nazi Germany,” Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, host of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, on the TV channel Russia-24 (VGTRK).

At the same time, Putin asked the question of how people of “mixed blood” should be.

“What to do? Zelensky himself is a Jew by nationality, I don’t know, he may have mixed blood there. What to do with these people? They will now, like in Nazi Germany, measure their skulls, other parts of the body with compasses and to define how they defined a real Aryan or a fake? To define a real Ukrainian or fake? “, – Putin said.