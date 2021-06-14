Three of the most frequented free outdoor car parks in the historic center are destined to disappear, in the medium term, without the municipal plan being prepared by the City Council having yet specified the alternatives to avoid a lack of control. These are the sites of Monte Sacro, in which archaeological excavations are planned; of the asphalt esplanade of the UPCT Wall campus, conditioned by the recovery of the Roman Amphitheater and by the Polytechnic; and the Casa del Mar complex, which the Port includes in a profound remodeling of the entire environment.

The Councilor for Sustainable City, Cristina Mora, has the progress of the Mobility Plan on public display and intends that there be at least three dissuasive parking areas in the urban area, which should have good communications and urban transport connected to the center. “The decision will be made by virtue of the flow of circulation, the type of mobility that exists in the city and the proximity to the work centers,” said a Mora spokeswoman. But everything is still “to be defined,” he admitted.

The pedestrianization of part of the historic center and other restrictions meant, between 2007 and 2012, a drastic reduction in the ‘blue zone’ squares regulated by the ORA. In addition, at the end of that decade, the rates had risen considerably and that made many citizens choose to buy a subscription in a car park. Others bet every day to find a different place on the Monte Sacro, in the Casa del Mar, next to the Cenit Shopping Center, on the Polytechnic campus or around the Cartagonova stadium. Of these sites, only the Zenith is assured of its survival as free parking, although a small part was labeled a ‘blue zone’ a few years ago, at the request of traders.

“The tastings that were carried out on Monte Sacro detected archaeological remains at fairly superficial levels and that led to discarding the conversion of these municipal lots into real car parks,” explained the spokesperson consulted. Excavations are planned there and, later, if it is possible to take advantage of the remaining plots to create a new residential neighborhood.

A hillside destined to be excavated and to house a new neighborhood As the demolitions of buildings in ruins, bought and disposed of by the City Council, followed, the resulting lots on the slope of Monte Sacro became parking areas, since they were not fenced. But the City Council has already decided that it will have to excavate part of this large wasteland. In addition, his plan is to one day turn it into a new neighborhood that integrates the remains of value that are found and backbone the part that is currently the worst preserved of the historic center, between the squares of La Merced and Puertas de la Serreta and between Caridad streets. and Sr. Francisca Armendariz. The deadlines to bring this project to fruition are those that will determine the time remaining in the area as parking.

In the case of the Port, the Plaza Mayor project presented by the president of the Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, last year aims to transform from the Escala Real, together with the old Club de Regatas, to the Plaza de la Isla, where it begins the neighborhood of Santa Lucía. This includes giving a new treatment to the parking area located between the Casa del Mar and the premises of the Instituto Social de la Marina, including Pez Volador street.

In this area, students and teachers who go to the Campus de la Muralla park their cars, especially those who do not find a space in the esplanade behind the Faculty of Industrial Engineering, located in the old Hospital de Marina. Also this asphalt surface and labeled with the cells for parking is guaranteed expiration. It is conditioned by the excavations of the Roman Amphitheater, under the bullring, with which it borders to the west. In addition, the UPCT periodically launches appeals to the City Council to remind it that it wants that free space to become a well-urbanized square for the enjoyment of university students.

An esplanade that the Port includes in its Plaza Mayor project Between Paseo de Alfonso XII and Calle Pez Volador, at the foot of the Wall of Carlos III, is the Casa del Mar complex, in the center of which there is a paved area that is filled with cars during working hours and classes in the UPCT. But the Port Authority has included it in its Plaza Mayor project, which involves a complete remodeling of the seafront, from the Escala Real to the Plaza de la Isla, at the entrance to Santa Lucía. The nearby central surface of the UPCT campus is also conditioned by the excavation of the Amphitheater and because the Polytechnic wants a square with university life there.

In the case of the Cartagonova stadium environment, in which there is also a non-paid parking area, it remains to be seen what will happen to it when the expansion of the Rambla Plan is fully developed. However, there is also a car park belonging to the old Eroski, which closed two years ago. The residential project in the area includes its conditioning, in principle, as a free parking area, whether or not there is a reopening of this complex as a shopping center or for another use. It should be remembered that at some point there was speculation about using it to house the City of Justice.

Having land available for this project is one of the reasons that the City Council has put forward to justify the delay in the construction of the first free and dissuasive car park that was discussed, six or seven years ago, in front of the Santa Lucía Hospital, on the other side of the CT-33 road. It was a proposal from Ciudadanos when he was in the opposition, but it has been diluted. Now, Urbanismo has doubts on the subject, although nothing is ruled out.

An available space that will attend the future festival and fair venue Among the car parks that have their future guaranteed is the Mandarache Shopping Center, next to Víctor Beltrí Avenue. That is why the City Council plans to make it a parking area for the Carthaginian and Roman Festival camp, which will also serve as a fairground. Likewise, the Cenit car park will continue to be active in the Ensanche Almarjal. And another commercial complex, this time closed, has a parking lot that will be renovated, within the Rambla Plan. It is the one located in the Eroski, which the developer of the new residential area will remodel.

In the north, the Mandarache Shopping Center offers, today, free parking with more spaces, next to Víctor Beltrí Avenue. For this reason, the City Council has considered that the municipal plots behind it are the best place to move the Carthaginian and Roman camp, which would be used as a fairground when the Federation of Troops and Legions does not need it.

Choosing between the different options and answering all the questions is a task that the mayor Cristina Mora has pending during the remainder of the year.