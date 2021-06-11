Urban planning Elielinaukio’s overly massive depraved plans may change – No clear winner found in the Architecture Competition

The chairman of the competition jury is very silent, as the matter will not be publicly announced until next week.

Helsinki The architectural competition in Elielinaukio will go to the second round and the announcement of the results will move to next autumn. Had a clear winner been found in the five candidates present, it would have become known by 10 June, according to preliminary data.

Managing Director, Architect of Elielinaukio Development Oy, which is piloting Elielinaukio’s reform plans Vesa Olkkola says no clear winner was found.

“In all the proposals, the jury felt that there was room for improvement. The volume of construction in particular has been something that has been considered, ”he says.

The jury the chairman is the deputy mayor of the urban environment and the candidate for mayor of the greens Anni Sinnemäki. In addition, the jury consists of 10 other members, for example Vesa Olkkola herself, an Italian architect Cino Zucchi, Helsinki City Environment Business Area Director Mikko Aho and landscape architect Anu Lamminpää From the city of Helsinki.

The plans for Elielinaukio, and especially the amount of construction, have also provoked a great deal of public debate. If one of the proposals presented had been chosen as the winner, it could have even influenced people’s voting decisions on Sunday – after all, Anni Sinnemäki, the chairman of the jury, who is visiting Helsinki’s mayor, is having a tough time.

The postponement of the decision to the autumn also means that Sinnemäki may act in a different role than when he gave his assessment.

Sinnemäki is very silent when HS calls him on the subject. The matter will be publicly announced next week, and Sinnemäki emphasizes that it is not “correct” for the other jury to start chattering about the matter before then.

“In working on the second round, we are looking for renewal in the proposals and aiming for a smaller volume,” he agrees.

He does not say which of the five proposals on the agenda will be selected for the second round.

“But the goals and boundary conditions of the competition have not changed. We want good urban space, a new floor in the city and better conditions for walking. ”