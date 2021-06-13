The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi revealed the updated “Green List” for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi. Whereas, travelers coming from the countries included in this list will be exempted from the mandatory isolation period when they visit Abu Dhabi, and they will only be required to take a “PCR” test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The countries and territories on the list will also be routinely updated based on the global developments of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the names of countries that comply with strict security and health standards are included in order to protect the local community, and the list procedures apply to the countries of origin from which visitors travel, not nationality. Just.

The updated green list includes Azerbaijan, Spain, Australia, Israel, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, Morocco, USA, Japan, Uzbekistan, Iceland, Brunei, Bhutan, Taiwan, Greenland, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Cuba, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand and Hong Kong.