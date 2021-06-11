This new label will also release Painkiller, Payday 3 or the Echoes of the End adventure.

At the Summer Game Fest the announcement of the birth of a new publishing label called Prime Matter sneaked in, and its presentation was accompanied by a dozen games that were seen in just a few seconds, and already within the framework of the Koch Primetime that it has organized Koch Media, we have been able to know a little more in detail what we can expect from these projects.

“Prime Matter is the new home for premium games offering both current and future partners all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a dynamic new team dedicated to maximizing its true potential, “said Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz.” The core of the industry. of video games is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly seek to innovate and inspire to the players in all their activities, upholding the core values ​​of what makes our industry so special: it is inherently fun, “he concludes.

Among the games included in this new label we find some long-awaited proposals such as PayDay 3, of which we have a new advance, the announcement of the return of Painkiller from the hands of Saber Interactive, the authors of the successful World War Z, or the narrative action adventure with realistic graphics, Echoes of the End.

Crossfire Legion is a spin-off of Crossfire, one of the franchises of the moment. It’s about a Modern RTS with a fresh visual appearance and playable mechanics designed to make the barrier to entry as smooth as possible. In this title, users will have to adapt quickly to the appearance of unexpected events and agilely manage a wide set of units, each with their strengths and weaknesses, and thus be able to defeat the enemy. Crossfire Legion will be released in 2022 on PC and will be developed through Unity with a full single-player campaign as well as online multiplayer modes.

Another of the titles that have been shown is Encased, an original RPG in isometric view which has reminded us, in a way, of a mix between Divinity: Original Sin and The Outer Worlds. Set in the 1970s (1976), the plot is about the appearance of a strange structure in the middle of the desert, The Dome. His story has hints of pure science fiction in the style of File X. Encased shows highly detailed characters and settings, bringing together the charm, sense of humor and charisma of classic RPGs but giving the player great freedom, proposing a deep and tactical game system that will give an interesting twist to the, perhaps somewhat hackneyed, setting. post-apocalyptic. It will be released very soon, its launch is scheduled for PC in September 2021.

Gungrave GORE, puts us in the shoes of a quite cocky antihero and fond of the use of weapons. Only a brief cinematic generated with the game’s own engine has been shown about him, so we advise you that, if you want to see more of Gungrave GORE, go through his 2019 TGS trailer where you could see some gameplay . In the game we take on the role of a gunslinger while knocking down hundreds of enemies in a bullet storm. With a third person perspective we will know a story of revenge, love and loyalty. Its design combines the style of eastern and western games. As the material that has been shown us says, “the anime takes shape in the form of a triple A.” Gungrave GORE is expected to come out in 2022 on both PC and consoles.

In Final Form the Earth has disappeared, we are alone in a starship. Carrying a factory of humanoids on board sailing into an unknown distant world. Apparently we will be able to link our humanoid machines with their Valkyrie form, a kind of mechanized suit that guarantees the success of the mission. Your goal is to find the final forms, ancient cosmic creatures that hold the key to travel through time and dimensions. Unfortunately, the space is infested by an unknown hostile force. Final Form aspires to create a new standard within the FPS category where players can fully customize their premium appearance and skills. Its release date has yet to be announced, but the game will arrive on both PC and consoles. In addition, it will feature cooperative and single-player modes.

One of the most striking games that have been seen is Scars Above. With gameplay and aesthetics reminiscent of the recent Returnal, The truth is that we do not know too many details beyond the use of the mutable weapon in the purest Control style, which will be a third person shooter and action game and that seems to take place on an inhospitable planet where huge enemies with poison properties lurk in the shadows. The exploration, investigation mode and solving some puzzles seem to have their specific weight in Scars Above as well. Announced to arrive in 2022, we know that it will arrive on PC and consoles without having specified whether or not it will be intergenerational. What we do know for sure is that it is being developed with the Unreal Engine 4, and it will be an adventure focused entirely on one player.

Another of the announcements we have had during Koch Primetime is that Iron Harvest will reach the ninth generation of consoles. Iron Harvest is an RTS that got a very good review in our review thanks to a good story in an alternate version from the early 20th century, the variety of its missions during the main campaign and the presence of huge retro-futuristic mecha that suited it wonderfully to dieselpunk aesthetic of the title. Iron Harvest continues to be updated to this day and it seems like a perfect opportunity to make the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series.

Currently available as an Early Access game on PC, this highly anticipated sandbox RPG set in the Middle Ages, it adds to the Prime Matter game catalog. “As we get closer to the official launch, our priority is to make Bannerlord accessible to all gamers, and retail is a big part of that. We are delighted to partner with Koch Media and entrust them with this important responsibility, and we fully bear trust that they will help us serve our players in the best possible way “, have highlighted the authors of this promising video game that, like its predecessors, enjoys great popularity on PC due to, among many other things, its commitment to mods, that have left us with incredible bonus content over the years.

At the Koch Primetime they showed other games of which 3DJuegos will inform you in detail in the next days.

