VideoUntil the end of June, there will be no TV screens on the terraces for the European Championship matches of the Dutch national team. That is what justice minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus and chairman Hubert Bruls of the Security Council said to the press on Monday evening.



Edwin van der Aa



Jun 14 2021











The European Football Championship and events in the summer were on the agenda of the Security Council. Large TV screens outside are still prohibited. The 25 mayors who together form the council agree that screens are not yet possible during the group phase.

Last week, the mayors already warned that action would be taken against excesses. But they also did not rule out that fencing on the street and on terraces would be allowed towards the end of the European Championship.

No separate measures

According to Bruls, it has finally been concluded that no screens will be tolerated before the end of June. “We cannot now take separate measures, take intermediate steps. Then the situation doesn’t get any clearer. The cabinet is currently sailing for the next phase on 30 June. If that is possible earlier, the screens can also return earlier in the pub or on the terraces. What can be done sooner is fine.”

If the cabinet takes the next step on June 26, as is now suspected, then TV can be watched in and around the bars during the eighth finals. They take place from that day on.

In general, you should not impose measures if there are no more good arguments for it, believes Bruls. “And they can only be in the health sector.” He is not afraid of disturbances during the matches. ,,That’s always a big party, but sometimes you have to perform. We saw that last weekend. But usually the orange parties are fun.”

Minister Grapperhaus said the cabinet will meet again on Friday. On Monday afternoon, it already leaked that the cabinet would like to relax the corona measures even earlier than planned: from June 26, the country will have to open a little more, sources from The Hague report. “We still have to make do with restrictions,” said the minister. In any case, that means: no screens during the group stage, he also indicated on Monday evening.

This is what corona minister Hugo de Jonge said earlier about watching European Championship matches on big screens:

Terraces are emptying

Due to the current ban on screens for cafes at European Championship matches, catering owners see their terraces empty just before the game. That stings, because people ‘really don’t watch football at home with two’, according to director Dirk Beljaarts of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland.

He believes that the screen ban is ‘forbidding for the sake of banning’. Beljaarts hopes that the cabinet will come to the same insight before June 21, the third group match, and will withdraw the screen ban for the last group stage match of the Dutch national team at 6 p.m. “This early game is ideal for watching on screens outside and it’s good for the spread of people.”

Last Thursday, the Security Council had an extra meeting with outgoing Minister Grapperhaus (Justice and Security) about the conditions under which events are possible again this summer. The mayors want rules that are as clear as possible as soon as possible, so that everyone knows exactly where they stand.

The mayors have also argued for sparing employees of, among others, the police, GGD, security regions and municipalities, who had to work very hard during the corona crisis. Allowing events does not mean that they now have to be used again.

President Hubert Bruls of the Security Council. © ANP



What do you think of the decision?

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our videos about the coronavirus here: