President Alberto Fernández said that “it makes no sense to have unproductive land when someone is in need of land,” and in the same week there were two seizures of fields, on Thursday in Reconquista, Santa Fe, and this Saturday in Charata, Chaco.

In a ceremony held on Tuesday in Mercedes, province of Buenos Aires, where he announced works to develop lots and loans for homes, the president stressed: “It makes no sense to save it so that the day you die, a son inherits it. It makes much more sense to make it productive today, and for someone to build a roof in that place, where their sons and daughters will grow up ”.

And he added: “We are working hard so that as soon as possible there is land and houses for the Argentines who need it. The truth is that it takes the effort of both, of a State that is present and also of a private individual that understands, in solidarity, that it makes no sense to have unproductive land when someone is in need of land ”.

The phrases of the highest authority in the country were considered a dangerous signal for respect for private property enshrined as a right in the National Constitution.

The president of the Agrarian Federation, Carlos Achetoni, repudiated the president’s statements “as light, unclear, since they question a constitutional right enshrined in a model of a republican, federal and democratic country. The Argentine housing problem has nothing to do with a lack of space to build decent homes, but rather with the lack of political decision to do things well ”.

In Reconquista, Santa Fe

Two days after the president’s words, there was a seizure of rural land in the urban periphery of Reconquista, in the north of Santa Fe. It was carried out by young people who had been induced by a municipal official from the Habitat and Housing area, linked to the Frente de All headed by Fernández.

The Santa Fe Police acted immediately and after a pitched battle, which left several officers injured, the intruders who had occupied the land were evicted. The security forces included road and GOES groups, Los Pumas, and 20 mobiles from neighboring towns such as San Javier and Vera.

Prosecutor Leandro Mai intervened, who is carrying out the investigations of the case and charged 4 people who were arrested in the middle of the incidents, which also resulted in the breaking of police mobiles and municipal machinery.

In Charata, Chaco

This Saturday there was another seizure of a field, this time in the vicinity of Charata, Chaco, close to the October 4 neighborhood, but relatively far from the urban area. It is a 10-hectare lot that would have been occupied by about 80 families.

There is a restriction on that property to apply phytosanitary products, for which the producer Kurt Rach opted to sow alfalfa and oats to feed the farm and allocate another similar amount of hectares, further away from the city, for the cultivation of grains.

While the Chaco police remained in the place without effecting the eviction of the occupants, those close to the agricultural producer considered that the takeover had been promoted by political leaders.

Claim of “small and medium producers”

The complaints of the Agrarian Federation raised a constitutional but also ideological debate, because they considered that “unproductive lands are because economic concentration is promoted in large groups that are not farmers. They are speculators in general, many become landowners from politics. That is why we discussed who wants to work the land? What for? how many?” They questioned that “the President speaks without knowing and does not comply with what he should do.”

And they recalled that “Law 27,118 on the Historical Repair of Family Farming for the Construction of a New Rurality in Argentina is in force, which includes a Tax Land Bank (of the Army, railways and others), which has never been regulated.”

For this reason, after so many years of its sanction, it remains inapplicable. In fact, last September 8, in Olivos, President Fernández announced that he would regulate that Law so longed for by so many Argentines. Today, nine months later, nothing has been accomplished. The first step of the survey of available public lands has not even been done ”.

The Agrarian Federation communiqué indicated that “for farmers to have access to land and roots, we need political decision and more management; fewer set phrases said lightly to the air and more knowledge of the territory. Less slogans that are not clear in which direction they are going and more adequate public policies, long delayed and tremendously necessary ”.

On this point, Achetoni warned that “there is much talk about access to land for very few, but nothing is said or done due to the departure from the land of the 5,000 producers who disappear per year and that are deepening day by day. We have repeatedly asked the President, based on our studies and our experience (shared with other countries in the region), for a serious and respectful way of existing rights, to help those who need it and not promote illegal fantasies in times of so much uncertainty”.

And he concluded: “We are part of the Family Agriculture Council, we actively participate, but the solutions do not appear. Meanwhile, every so often we find statements of this type, made by the highest officials of the national government, which would be anecdotes, but seen as a whole place us in an increasingly confusing, uncertain and worrying context ”.

