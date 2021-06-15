United States The worst deadly heat waves hit the United States as early as this week: Temperatures up to 50 degrees, wildfires threaten at least six states

Two major fires are already being extinguished in Arizona. California’s Death Valley temperatures are hitting an all-time high.

In several Western states are preparing for extraordinary and potentially deadly heat waves this week, according to American media, weather services and the British newspaper The Guardian. Temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius may be experienced this week in the southwestern part of the country.

According to the National Weather Service, about 50 million Americans live in areas where warnings of dangerous heat have been issued. “A prolonging and record-breaking heatwave is on its way to western states,” the weather service reported on Twitter on Sunday.

The Washington Post by a heat wave is expected in the western part of the country all the way to the Canadian border. In Billana, Montana, for example, a temperature of 39 degrees was measured on Monday, when normally in June it is slightly below the Finnish heller limit, ie 25 degrees.

“Drink lots of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check the situation of your relatives and neighbors,” guided Montana’s Glasgow City Weather Service.

Helle has killed at least 10,000 people in the United States between 1999 and 2016. In most years, it has been a greater threat than any other meteorological phenomenon, including hurricanes, tornadoes and floods, was noted in a report published last year. in the report.

A wildfire raged in Arizona last Monday.

At least wildfire warnings have already been issued in six states. CNBC channel by rescue facilities are preparing for even worse fires than last year, when field and forest fires were record highs.

In Arizona, for example, two major wildfires are already being extinguished. Temperatures of 45 degrees have been measured in the state.

In California, hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes as early as May due to an exceptionally early wildfire. Last year, the state recorded five of the six worst terrain and forest fires in history, largely due to climate change. The fire burned to a total area of ​​more than 16,000 square kilometers.

The Guardian interviewed by a meteorologist from the National Weather Service Julie Malingowski noted that this week’s heatwaves are unusual in June and are not usually seen until July-August.

Temperatures of at least 53 degrees Celsius are expected in the Wilderness Valley of California’s Death Valley for four days this week. It’s only about one degree lower than the all-time June record, the CBC Channel says.

In August last year, a temperature of 54.4 degrees was measured in Death Valley, which might be the highest reliably measured temperature in history.