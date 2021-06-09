United States The hospital fired 178 of its employees in Houston on time because they did not take the coroner vaccine

Some workers see the vaccination order as an infringement of their rights.

Houston Hospital dismissed 178 workers who did not take the mandatory coronavirus vaccine by the deadline. Reported earlier Washington Post.

In April, Houston Methodist Hospital began requiring vaccination from all of its employees at more than a dozen locations across Texas in the United States. The hospital announced that if workers did not submit a vaccination certificate by the seventh day of June, they would be suspended unpaid for two weeks.

Nearly 25,000 workers had been fully vaccinated by Monday’s deadline, but 178 unvaccinated workers were suspended for two weeks, the hospital’s CEO Marc Boom said according to the Washington Post.

In addition, 285 workers had been exempted from vaccination for health or religious reasons, and 332 had been allowed to postpone vaccination due to pregnancy or other reasons.

Managing director In March, Boom asked hospital workers to take a coronary vaccine, citing patient protection and that the health care system should set an example for people. The case aroused criticism in the conservative media and led to a lawsuit filed by, among others, a hundred hospital workers.

On Monday, dozens of health workers gathered to protest against the vaccination practice. Some workers say the vaccination order is a violation of their rights.

“No one should be forced to put something in their body that they don’t want there,” said a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital Jennifer Bridges, which, according to The Washington Post, is one of the layoffs.

If workers do not provide proof of vaccination or exemption by June 21, they will be fired.

Healthcare workers ’reluctance to take the coroner vaccine has remained high in Texas and throughout the United States.

In May survey according to, 24 percent of U.S. adults did not intend to take the coroner vaccine at all, for example because they did not consider the vaccine safe.