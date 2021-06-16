Argentina’s abstention in the OAS vote that condemned the arrests of opposition leaders in Daniel Ortega’s Nicaragua was badly received by the government of the American Joe Biden.

“We were disappointed that Argentina did not accompany the 26 countries that voted for the OAS resolution on Nicaragua, but we appreciate their efforts to urge Nicaragua to release political prisoners and promote free and fair elections,” he told Clarion a spokesman for the United States Embassy in Buenos Aires who asked not to be mentioned by name and surname.

Last week, Secretary of State Joe Biden, Anthony Blinken, spoke with the Argentine Foreign Minister, Felipe Solá, to ask that Argentina condemn the arrests of Nicaraguan leaders at the OAS.

According to the statement on that dialogue, Blinken said that he had a virtual meeting “with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Felipe Solá to discuss the importance of bilateral, regional and international efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Nicaragua. He highlighted our concern over the arbitrary arrests of presidential candidates and the attacks on the independent press and civil society by President Ortega. “

