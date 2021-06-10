United States Biden warned Russia at the start of his trip to Europe: “The United States is reacting forcefully to harmful activities”

Biden gave his first speech abroad to U.S. soldiers working at a British air base.

The United States president Joe Biden began his first foreign trip of his season on Wednesday.

In his first speech on the trip, Biden praised the U.S. unwavering commitment to the military alliance NATO and warned that the U.S. would intervene in Russia’s unwanted actions.

Biden said he was taking a clear message to the president To Vladimir Putin at their meeting next week.

“We do not want a conflict with Russia. We want a stable and predictable relationship … but I have made it clear: the United States will react with strong and significant means if the Russian regime acts adversely, ”Biden said.

Biden gave a speech at 1,000 Mildenfall airfields in Suffolk, UK to 1,000 U.S. soldiers and their families.

The president said he would make a determined effort to rebuild the connection between North American and European countries and renew relations with Russia after four rocky years. The previous president Donald Trumpin tariffs and withdrawals from international agreements weakened relations with important partners.

“[Matkan] At all stages, we will make it clear that the United States is back and the democracies of the world are working together to address the most difficult challenges and issues that matter most to our future. ”

When he left for Europe, Biden told reporters that his goal is to “strengthen cooperation and make it clear to Putin and China that Europe and the United States have a close relationship”.

Biden the G7 meeting will be the first to travel. It is expected to focus on vaccine diplomacy, trade and climate, and to rebuild infrastructure in the developing world.

U.S. officials see the meeting as a counterweight to China’s growing influence.

G7 meeting and queen Elizabeth after the meeting, Biden will travel to Brussels for a meeting of NATO leaders. The trip will end with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.