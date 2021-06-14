USA this Monday approaches 600,000 dead due to coronavirus, a figure that comes at a time of optimism due to the lower incidence of the virus and the progress in the vaccination campaign, although a significant part of the country continues to resist immunization, including the youngest.

The main indicators of the pandemic continue to show a sustained improvement of the epidemiological situation.

The average number of covid-19 cases of the last 14 days was 14,288 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a year; while the deceased were 363, the lowest since March 2020.

Although it continues to be the country hardest hit by the pandemic in its death toll, with 599,796 deaths, according to the latest independent count from Johns Hopkins University; USA has managed to implement an aggressive vaccination plan with the aim of arriving at the beginning of July for the return to normality.

A vaccination center in Miami, Florida. Photo EFE

“The only thing is that we have to do better with young people“Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief epidemiologist, admitted this weekend at an event with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Fauci stressed that young people “have to realize that not only do they need the vaccine to protect themselves and their family, we have to protect the community“.

To increase its involvement, the US Government has launched a alliance with popular dating apps, such as Tinder and OKCupid, to promote vaccination and give incentives to customers who have already been inoculated against covid-19.

54.1% of the total US adult population. (more than 139 million people) are already fully vaccinated, and 64.4% (166 million) have received at least one dose, according to a count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although with great disparity by region.

While states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey already have more than two-thirds of its population fully vaccinatedOthers like Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana have only fully immunized just over a third.

In the city of New York, with more than 8 million inhabitants and which suffered one of the worst attacks of the virus, the number of infections has plummeted barely 500 cases a day and almost half of the population is already fully vaccinated.

The chinstrap

As a result of this progress, the CDC has modified its recommendations and since last May no longer urges vaccinated citizens to wear a mask neither outdoors nor indoors.

US President Joe Biden has promised that on July 4, the date of the Independence Day holiday, 70% of the adults will have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccines.

However, the authorities acknowledge the concern to reach this milestone given the slowdown in inoculations in recent weeks, since the daily average has dropped to just a million doses compared to the more than 3 million administered at the end of April.

Double-dose vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna and single-dose vaccines from Johnson & Johnson are available in the United States. For people over 16 years old.

And for a month the authorities gave the green light to the administration of the Pfizer / BioNTech serum for teenagers between 12 and 15 years old.

Donations

In the face of criticism from the international community for sharing the excess vaccines that the country has and the improvement of the epidemiological situation, President Biden has taken a step forward by announcing the donation of 80 million doses In the next weeks.

Likewise, at the G7 meeting this weekend, he revealed that the US had bought 500 million additional vaccines of Pfizer / BioNTech and prompted similar measures to be taken by the rest of the more developed countries.

The disparity in access to vaccines between rich and poorer countries has sparked urgent appeals by international organizations such as the World Bank or the World Health Organization (WHO) to reinforce the distribution among developing economies.

The differentials are abysmal: in the United States and the United Kingdom, more than 50% of the population has received at least one dose, while in the African continent it has barely been inoculated 2 percent.

