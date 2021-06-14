Deschamps and Löw will live their eighth and surely last classic as opponents. They are united by longevity, track records and a friendship forged the night of the attacks. On November 13, 2015, when these teams met in the suburb of Saint-Denis, France experienced its bloodiest day since World War II. In the attacks perpetrated in Paris by jihadist suicide bombers, 130 people died, plus one later recognized, and another 415 were injured. And it all started on the outskirts of the Stade de France, where three terrorists blew themselves up, exploding their explosive belts. It was never clear if they wanted to enter the compound. Luckily, they misprogrammed those artifacts.

Two detonations were heard in the stadium, like loud firecrackers. The clash was played so as not to generate panic among the spectators, although the President of the Republic, François Hollande, was evaded from the box after the first explosion. France won, but what did it matter. Both of them slept in the stadium while the streets of Paris were filled with innocent blood. The one who suffered the most was Griezmann because his sister Maud, who manages relations with the press, was in the Le Bataclan room, the epicenter of the attacks, and for hours could not contact her. «We lived those dramatic events together … We stopped being adversaries. We were together sharing our concern, “confessed Deschamps. Between the two coaches, who usually meet at UEFA and FIFA seminars, the signs of harmony occur often and with obvious sincerity.