The corona pandemic not only cast a positive light on the German state. Now the Union is going into election campaign mode – with a 40-point plan.

Berlin – The Corona crisis exposed many problems in the German state. The focus is also on the actions of the Union-led ministries. Now the CDU and CSU want to go on the offensive: Germany learn from its mistakes in dealing with the pandemic – and draw conclusions. That is why the members of the CDU and CSU presented a 40-point program in Berlin. They want to modernize the Federal Republic with a state reform.

Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus had suggested such plans some time ago. At that time he spoke of a “revolution”.

In a 17-page decision that was made public on Tuesday evening, it now says, among other things: “Our country must become simpler, more agile, digital and more crisis-proof.” The Union wants to create the basis for the future “as many state services as possible.” can be processed quickly and digitally ”. In order to do justice to the advancing digitization, planned laws should also have to go through a “digital suitability check”. The CDU / CSU parliamentary group has a so-called “app store for administration” in mind. This should be a forum for the exchange of digital solutions within the administration.

CDU / CSU parliamentary group wants to push through state reform – 40-point program presented

The aim of the Union politicians is to untangle the “knotted cooperation between the levels of government”. In the future, administrative procedures would have to be faster and more digital. In the event of another pandemic or unforeseen events, the state would become more crisis-proof. A “necessity check”, which keeps the number of new laws within limits, should also contribute to this. “In this way we protect the citizen from unnecessary rules and the economy from bureaucratic costs and unnecessary effort,” says the program paper. In the current legislative period alone, the Bundestag has already passed over 400 laws, an average of ten per month.

The Union’s 40-point plan also addresses the issue of employee motivation. The CDU and CSU want to inspire the staff by means of more permeable career paths and greater permeability between the areas of administration and business. In addition, the citizens should be involved in the process.

CDU-CSU parliamentary group wants to digitize administration – “process state services quickly”

“Our aim must be that in future as many state services as possible can be processed quickly and digitally,” is affirmed in the Union paper. Especially in the fight against Corona, the interaction of different state institutions was often too slow. The group therefore wants to accelerate decision-making processes in the future.

A strengthening of the competences of the federal government for crisis management should help – if the problems

are transnational in nature. The exact distribution of tasks between the federal government and the federal states will be dealt with anew. The emergency constitution and the emergency laws, which originate from the 1960s, are also to be scrutinized.

CDU / CSU: Will the 40-point plan be integrated into the Union’s electoral program?

At the end of its 40-point program, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group admits that the implementation of the reform plan to modernize the state and administration will “not be an easy” path. Nonetheless, the MEPs are convinced: “In order to overcome inertia and acquisitions, it is sometimes easier to start everything at once than to concentrate on a single area.”

It remains to be seen whether the 40-point program is a foretaste of the CDU and CSU election manifestos for the federal elections on September 26th. However, the CDU presidium wants to discuss this in a retreat at the party headquarters at the weekend. The CDU and CSU want to decide on their election program on June 20 and 21 in the federal capital.

The first criticism came from the Greens – who were also still concerned with the intricacies of their election program. “It is sheer mockery that the CDU now wants to run for the Bundestag election with a modernization agenda,” tweeted MP Konstantin von Notz. “She herself is the cause of Germany’s dependence on digitization, mobility and the climate crisis.” (kh / dpa)