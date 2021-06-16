The Union is increasing its lead over the Greens in the “trend barometer” – and their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock loses first place when asked.

Cologne – The CDU / CSU has grown in the current RTL / n-tv “trend barometer”. The Union achieved 28 percent in the Forsa Institute’s survey published on Wednesday, one percentage point more than a week earlier. She was able to extend her lead over the Greens, who reached 21 percent (minus one point).

The values ​​of the other parties represented in the Bundestag remained unchanged. The SPD remains at 14 percent. It is still on par with the FDP. For the AfD nine percent are predicted, for the left six percent.

Federal election 2021: Laschet 3 percentage points ahead of Baerbock in the poll

In the Chancellor preference, the Green leader Annalena Baerbock loses her first place to the Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. Laschet wins three percentage points. Currently, 23 percent of those eligible to vote would vote for him if the direct election of a chancellor were possible.

Baerbock lost another percentage point compared to the previous week and still achieved 20 percent approval. SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz loses a percentage point and comes to 15 percent. (AFP / dpa / frs)