The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, is committed to advancing the off-peak hour at night of the current electricity rate by hourly sections to 22:00 from Monday to Friday, instead of starting at midnight as occurs with the new rate structure that came into effect recently.

In this way, he has pointed out that United We can request this change, which is proposed by the Facua consumer association, to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to evaluate its viability. “We think it would be a good idea to advance the off-peak time to 10 pm from Monday to Friday as proposed by Facua and we will request it from the CNMC,” the minister advanced on her Twitter account.

Market supervisor sources assured this Wednesday that they have not yet received any communication in this regard, neither from the ministers of United We Can, nor from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, led by Teresa Ribera.

The one who is also aspiring to lead Podemos has reiterated that “this Government has to be in a permanent state of listening to the public and be empathic with the families who find it difficult to pay for electricity.”

Then, the Minister of Consumption and IU leader, Alberto Garzón, has transferred on social networks that from United We Can are “concerned about the prices of basic supplies for working families.”

Therefore, he stressed that they continue to “push for all the measures that lower the electricity bill” and in this line has asserted that it is “necessary to advance the off-peak time” in the new rate structure, as the unions and other actors have requested .

Previously, the spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, has admitted that the new structure of the electricity rate, based on time slots, is a measure whose implementation has been “highly contested” and that the Executive must listen to citizens and consumers to determine if it is necessary to rectify.

“After listening to the people if something has been done wrong, a progressive government must rectify,” he pointed out in statements to Cuatro, collected by Europa Press. During this week, various officials of the confederal space have stressed the need to carry out this consultation work in order to modify aspects of the new rate.

A public energy company

Yesterday, Unidos Podemos advanced that it is already working on a law to promote a public energy company that competes with the “electricity oligopoly”, and that from it the hydroelectric facilities whose concessions are expiring are absorbed and the extension of solar panels is promoted of photovoltaic energy.

This Wednesday, Echenique insisted that they will try to convince the PSOE that it is a good measure that will bring competition to the electricity market and transparency when setting the price of electricity.

And it is that since the formation of the coalition government they consider that “the main cause” of the rise in electricity prices is the existence of an oligopoly, where three companies control 80% of the market, and that have also been sanctioned by the CNMC “for price manipulation”.