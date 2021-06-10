The financial education is a pending matter in Argentina, and it is a deficit that affects above all the most vulnerable sectors that cannot access efficient savings, credit and investment mechanisms. With this in mind, Unicef ​​selected an Argentine fintech to back it up with a seed capital investment and grow your financial inclusion solution.

The peculiarity of this investment is that it was made 100% in cryptocurrencies. Xcapit, together with seven other companies from different latitudes, will receive in a first round a sum of US $ 100,000 to continue with an ambitious objective: to revolutionize the way in which families in the region relate to their money.

From the agency’s offices in New York and in dialogue with Clarín, Cecilia Chapiro, Investment Advisor for the UNICEF Investment Fund and CryptoFund, explained: “Few people associate UNICEF with blockchain, with technology, with cryptocurrencies. But precisely in my area we seek to explore how these emerging technologies can generate a positive impact on the world ”.

In this fund created in 2017 there are already more than 100 companies in portfolio that point to different technology-based solutions that can have social impact around the world. “They all have a technological base, especially in virtual reality, data science, internet of thing, drones and blockchain“said Chapiro, who stated:” Few people associate UNICEF with blockchain, with technology, with cryptocurrencies. But precisely in my area we seek to explore how these emerging technologies can generate a positive impact on the world. We seek to support startups that can sustain themselves in order to continue developing that solution. and continue to generate that positive impact. “

In a round that aims to increase financial inclusion, Xcapit was selected after a process that took just over a year together with six other companies from six different countries, such as Kenya, India, Mexico, Rwanda and Nepal. It was chosen for its application that offers, through gamitication, the possibility of generating savings and learning about investment alternatives.

Cordovan entrepreneur Jose Trajtenberg, CEO and Co-founder of Xcapit, explained: “Our proposal includes from a crypto wallet, but a strong pillar in financial education and a whole financial ecosystem that includes savings and investment products. We seek to democratize access to finance, from tokenized assets. “

Trajtenberg stressed that his app will have a humanitarian aid leg, where crypto funds can be raised globally to help communities or causes in Argentina.