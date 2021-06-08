ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

For a German girl, the relationship with an Italian turns into a long-lasting torture: She is kidnapped near the capital Rome and kept hidden.

Rome – A young German woman went through great agony near the Italian capital for two years. Like the German Press Agency (dpa) reports, the now 19-year-old was imprisoned in Italy for about two years and also mistreated.

The young woman was held captive by her partner and a roommate in Cesano, a district northwest of the tourist stronghold, and was also sexually abused by her boyfriend in the course of this, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. Investigations were started against the alleged perpetrators, among other things due to the fact of the kidnapping.

Italy: Young Germans suffer martyrdom – freed after two years

As the spokesman further explained, the young German only recently managed to escape in May 2021, whereupon she approached passers-by and they immediately informed the police. The two accused men have since been arrested and are in custody. Apart from the psychological damage, the victim would not suffer any major damage according to the circumstances: “Thank God the young woman is fine,” said the police spokesman and gave further details:

The 19-year-old is a German citizen, but has lived in Rome for some time. The woman was born in Spain, where exactly she came from Germany, the police have not yet been able to provide any further information. The martyrdom near Rome brought back memories of a well-known criminal case in Perugia in 2007. (PF with dpa)