Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Emirates National Schools organized today its celebration of the graduation of the 14th class of twelfth grade students, “The Preparation Batch for the Fifty”, which includes 698 male and female graduates, including 90 male and female students with the International Baccalaureate, including the first male and female graduates from the Ras Al Khaimah complex.

The ceremony was held virtually, in compliance with the precautionary measures during the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic, and was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, and a number of Board members, Dr. Kenneth Fedra, Director General of Emirates National Schools, and faculty members, Along with the students’ parents, male and female graduates, who expressed their highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for His Highness’s permanent patronage of schools.

His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al-Humairi gave a speech during the ceremony, in which he expressed his pride in the security and prosperity witnessed by the country, remarkable civilized and developmental achievements, and aspiration for a prosperous future thanks to the wise policies of the wise leadership, which is a source of pride for all citizens and residents, who celebrate at the end of this year The golden jubilee of the founding of our federal state, which is about to take place about the next fifty years, with steady steps and strategic goals that look forward.

His Excellency said: The Emirates National Schools succeeded in translating the visions and ambitions of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and transforming them into an educational edifice that raises values ​​and builds the student personality belonging to its homeland and proud of its heritage and national identity, which keeps pace with the times. It interacts with the developments it is witnessing in all fields. His Excellency announced the opening of the Dubai Emirate Complex, which will receive students at the beginning of the next academic year, extending his thanks and appreciation to members of the administrative and teaching bodies, parents and all strategic partners, for their sincere effort and outstanding work. He also congratulated the graduates, wishing them success. success and pursuit of excellence in their educational and practical careers.

The graduate, Shahd Hamad Al-Ali, from the Ras Al Khaimah Complex, presented the ceremony, which began with the national anthem, and then the graduate Muhammad Al Shamsi recited verses from the Holy Quran.. Then Dr. Kenneth Fedra gave a speech in which he emphasized the continuity of embodying the Emirates National Schools’ vision of the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to be a model for education that qualifies young people to become future leaders, good citizens, and creators inside and outside the UAE.

He expressed his pride for all the students who, during these exceptional circumstances, demonstrated their courage and ability to overcome challenges and participate in various educational activities, to be able to fulfill their academic obligations and graduate successfully, in addition to their continuous contribution to the development of society through virtual events they organized during the year. He urged the graduates to continue perseverance and diligence, wishing them success in their future stations, and praised the important role of parents in supporting their children, helping them and motivating them to succeed.

He explained that with the expansion of schools, the number of students enrolled in them has reached more than 12,500 male and female students at the level of all complexes in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Mohammed bin Zayed City and the Emirates of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and the total number of male and female graduates to date has reached 2737 male and female graduates.

For his part, the graduate Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan delivered the graduates’ speech on behalf of his colleagues, in which he expressed the students’ joy at their graduation, expressing his highest thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its sponsorship of the civilized renaissance process that the UAE is witnessing in all fields, especially education.

He also thanked the members of the administrative and teaching bodies, and everyone who contributed to the development of the education system, and parents of students, stressing the determination of his colleagues and their sincere will to always be at the best thought of the leadership, and to redouble their efforts for the sake of elevating the country and raising its flag in all fields of work and production, This is to ensure the achievement of Emirati leadership in the next fifty years.

The ceremony also included a documentary presentation of the most prominent achievements and activities of the students in this school year, and the most prominent student contributions and community participation within the annual activities plan.