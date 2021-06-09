Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum organized a ceremony to deliver gifts of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in the UAE to the women working in the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Sudan, in implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President The Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”.

Her Highness had directed to send a set of in-kind gifts to be distributed to the United Nations women peacekeeping forces in Africa, which began to be distributed from the United Republic of Tanzania and then the sister Republic of Sudan, passing through a number of countries in Africa, within the framework of the “Initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Empowering Women.” In Peace and Security”, which was launched by Her Highness with the implementation of the Ministry of Defense and the General Women’s Union, and in partnership with the United Nations Women’s Program for Training Women to Work in the Military and Peacekeeping Sector, sponsored by the UAE government and hosted by the Khawla Bint Al Azwar School in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony of handing over gifts to 23 Sudanese women working in peacekeeping forces was attended by Hamad Al-Junaibi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sudan, Ambassador Ahmed Swar Al-Dhahab, Director of the Arab Department of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mabaye Babiker Sissi, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations-President The mandated United Nations peacekeeping force mission, a number of directors of departments at the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and directors and officials of the United Nations offices in Khartoum.

Ongoing support

Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, confirmed that the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to provide in-kind gifts to women working in the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Africa, came within the framework of Her Highness’ contributions and her great support for women in the world in all sectors and fields, including the field of peace and security. To provide the basic necessities for a decent life for the women of the world.

She said: “The directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to implement the training program on women, security and peace, which was later called the “Initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to Empower Women in Peace and Security”, which aims to train women working in the military and security services from Arab countries and friendly countries. In the world to work in the military and security and peace sectors, which is hosted by the Khawla Bint Al Azwar School in Abu Dhabi, which has made a real difference in the security and peace sectors and has increased the number of women qualified to work in the military sector.”

She added: “The initiative was able to train more than 300 women from various Arab, Asian and African countries by the UAE armed forces, to consolidate the values ​​of human tolerance among the peoples of the world through innovative initiatives that carry messages of tolerance, love and giving.”

Integrated care

Al-Reem bint Abdullah Al-Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak have contributed to supporting women working in the peace and security sector around the world, as Her Highness’s efforts did not stop at the limits of providing them with everything they need to be as much as they hoped. The levels of excellence and their effective contribution to spreading and promoting the culture of dialogue and peace and achieving security, stability and development for their society and the world at large, but rather included providing all aspects of care and care and providing the requirements of a decent life.” For his part, Hamad Al-Junaibi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sudan, said that the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security aims to enhance women’s participation in the security and peace sectors, increase the number of women qualified to work in the military sector, and establish networks to support them around the world. Pointing out that the initiative also contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of Security Council Resolution 1325, which stressed the importance of women’s effective and equal participation as an effective force in establishing peace and security.

Mabaye Babiker Cisse, head of the peacekeeping mission, praised the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and her continuous support for peace, stressing that Sudanese women have demonstrated excellence in their work within the peacekeeping forces.

Dr. Asjad Abdel Salam said: “On behalf of the honorees, I am pleased and honored to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her support of Sudanese women serving in the United Nations peacekeeping forces.”

Driving opportunities for women

Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council states, said: “Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak attaches great importance to the issue of women, peace and security, especially the women participating in the UN peacekeeping forces, which supports the presence of women in the most challenging regions of the world. We are proud of Her Highness’ leadership, guidance and steadfast work to promote effective participation and leadership opportunities for women, so we can only express our sincere thanks to Her Highness for this great support.” It is worth noting that the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security was launched after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Defense, the General Women’s Union and the United Nations Women in September 2018, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE, which clearly indicates the UAE’s commitment to promoting the agenda of women, peace and security.

The program included 357 participants from several Arab, African and Asian countries in its two sessions during 2019 and 2020, where the strategic partners praised it as a unique and successful model. The initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to Empower Women in Peace and Security was named for this pioneering training program in September 2020 on the sidelines of the celebrations of the twentieth anniversary of the launch of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, and to celebrate the twenty-year anniversary of the adoption of Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2000.