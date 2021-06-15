Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 15, 2021. What will we see in the new episode on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? Thanks to Cesareo, Israel escaped the attack, but is suspicious. Becerra thinks it all started with Genoveva, which she faces. Israel then does some research to track down the hitman.

Before being killed at the hands of Santiago-Israel, on behalf of Genoveva, present at the assassination, Ursula he has written letters to various inhabitants of the neighborhood where he makes some heavy revelations.

When the letters arrive at their destination, havoc is created in the neighborhood.

Agustina receives a written by Dicenta in which the deceased tells her that Genoveva she is not the good person she pretends to be, but a ruthless schemer, and invites her to poison her with the powder she put in the envelope.

Later, in the attic, in the presence of March – returned to freedom, unjustly accused of the murder of Ursula – is Casilda, Agustina face openly Genoveva.

The waitress heavily insults her Salmeron and warns her that he intends to expose her in front of everyone.

Visibly upset, the maid has a heated argument with Genoveva who, at a certain point, falls to the ground, apparently pushed by Agustina.

Genoveva, then, tells his version of events to Felipe.

Santiago-Israel is directed to the Barriada del Tuerto looking for the hitman who wanted to kill him.

With the help of Cesareo, Becerra escaped the attack of a mysterious individual armed with a knife.

Becerra brought the knife to Genoveva, at the house of Felipe, and provokes her, implying that he thinks she is behind the attack.

Felipe he arrived at that time and caught the tension between the two.

The lawyer began to doubt the girlfriend and, talking to the friend Free, said the relationship between the Salmeron and Israel does not convince him.

Likewise, Felipe begins to doubt the choice to marry Genoveva.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

Saturday 19 June “One Life” always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 15.10 to about 16.00 and on Network 4 from 21.25 to 23.30.

Sunday 20 June “One Life” is broadcast from 14.20 to 16.10 approximately on Channel 5.