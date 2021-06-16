Anticipations “Un Posto al Sole”, episode of June 16, 2021. What will we see in the new episode on Rai 3 at 8.40pm? Alberto experiences moments of great tension. Palladini cannot accept his fall from grace and separation from Clara and Federico.

Hope decided to give a chance to Samuel. Will the assistant chef and singer be able to win over Mariella’s beautiful niece?

Mariella, for her part, she would like romance and feel dissatisfied, but Guido does not hear us.

Silvia will go further with Giancarlo?

Roberto surprised Lara while talking seductively with Pietro Abbate.

Irons, then, he confronted her in person and exposed her.

Remained displaced, the Martinelli took an unexpected initiative.

Peter it is increasingly out of control. Also Abbate discovered the ambiguity of Lara and, infuriated, he prepared to perform an extreme gesture: he injected an overdose of heroin to Lara.

Read also: Un Posto al Sole advances from 2 to 6 March: Clara in danger!

Roberto he sensed that the silence of Lara he is suspicious and worried.

There Martinelli she was found by an unconscious passerby on a street and is taken to hospital.

There Bruni Ferri warned. When Lara wakes up, declares his love a Roberto, rushed to his room.

Ferri will try to change his mind Marina on behalf of Lara.

The circle finally seems to tighten around Peter.

However, the twists and turns and surprise revelations are by no means over.

Projected into a near future more in keeping with one’s desires and pride, Alberto he will experience moments of great tension at the Palazzo and will have to painfully deal with the disappointing reality of the facts.

Palladini can’t accept the end of the story with Clara and separation from the baby Federico.

Meanwhile, thanks to the help of Patrick, Clara she managed to do a job interview and get it.

“A Place in the Sun” airs from Monday to Friday from 20.40 to 21.10 on Rai 3.

It might interest you: Un Posto al Sole, previews from 9 to 13 March: Filippo and Serena separate