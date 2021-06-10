Uma Musume, the furry anime that takes professional derby horses and turns them into waifus, has broken new sales records. The blu-ray of the second season of Pretty derby has managed to sell more than 167,153 copies, thereby surpassing Neon Genesis Evangelion which held the record with 131,166 sales.

Only in Japan This pack of the second season of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. For a price of $ 9790 yen (approximately $ 94 USD) bring a booklet of illustrations, an original short novel, comments from its creators, collectibles, codes for the mobile phone game and the new season.

What is Uma Musume about?

If you haven’t seen Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Is available in Crunchyroll in order to Mexico and Latin America. This series adapts the video game saga created by Cygames. In it, the great racehorses of the past have the opportunity to be reborn as “horse girls” and compete in various races to achieve victory.

On Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, horse girls train at Tracen Academy in Tokyo. Special Week, a high school girl from the country, just transferred to Trace, and she is determined to fulfill her mother’s promise to become the best horse girl in the world. Japan.

