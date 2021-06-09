Five people were injured after a 29-year-old Ukrainian, due to a conflict with a group of young people, threw a combat grenade at them near a supermarket in Kharkiv. Writes about this edition “Depo.Kharkiv” with reference to the National Police of the region.

According to law enforcement officers, the quarrel between the attacker and his offenders at the age of 16 to 33 happened on a domestic basis. During the conflict, the Ukrainian suddenly grabbed an RGD-5 grenade and threw it at his opponents. They received severe shrapnel, including penetrating wounds, and were urgently hospitalized.

It is noted that at the time of the explosion, there was a small child next to the supermarket. He got scared, ran into the courtyards of residential buildings and asked the townspeople to call an ambulance. Soon the owner of the grenade was detained, whether he was intoxicated at the time of the conflict, experts establish.

At the moment, investigators, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene of the incident. The initiation of a criminal case has not yet been reported.

Earlier in Kiev, a 27-year-old Ukrainian tried to burn a bus with passengers by throwing a Molotov cocktail at it. He explained his act by fatigue from “annoying people” and the decision to “kill them all.” Because of his actions, one woman was injured, the rest of the passengers did not receive serious injuries or burns.