The Ukrainian special services uncovered a cell of activists who created an underground city council in Gulyaypole and campaigned for an uprising in the Zaporozhye region. A message about this appeared on the official website Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the security officials, members of the movement called themselves Narodnaya Volya, campaigned among local residents for non-recognition of the Ukrainian government and recruited the population into power groups to seize government institutions. “To legalize powers, a meeting was held at which the“ mayor ”and“ deputies ”of the fake local self-government body were elected,” the message says.

The secret services did not disclose information about the size of the cell and its political program. Protocols of meetings, computers and smartphones were seized from the detainees. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved, an investigative group is working at the meeting place of activists.

Earlier, the former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine Yevgeny Chervonenko called for the return of Crimea to Ukraine with the help of an uprising. To do this, he proposed to form popular movements on the peninsula that would agitate not to obey Russian laws and sabotage the decisions of the authorities.