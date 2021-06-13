The Ukrainian model had a falling out with a Turkish lover and died in Istanbul. Writes about this “Strana.ua”.

33-year-old Angelica Srabyants from the Ukrainian city of Sumy was found under the windows of the house where she lived in Istanbul. She died on the way to the hospital on June 11.

According to the newspaper, before her death, the girl quarreled with her young man, a dog trainer from Turkey Burak Ercan. On that day, the couple had dinner at a restaurant and had a fight on the way home. During a quarrel, Angelica hit the man in the face and cut his eyebrow.

CCTV cameras caught footage of how the barefoot girl followed Burak into the elevator, it is assumed that they went up to the apartment. The man claims that the dispute continued at home, and Angelica ran out onto the balcony and hung on the railing. Burak allegedly tried to save her, but the girl fell down and crashed. He even recorded a video, although only the girl’s hands and her pleas for help got into the frame. The fall also hit the footage.

Burak did not answer the question of why he filmed the video. The man denies his involvement in the death of the Ukrainian woman and claims that she had previously tried to commit suicide. Drugs were found in the apartment of young people. So far, Burak has been detained on suspicion of premeditated murder.

In September 2019, a Ukrainian citizen was killed in Turkey when she agreed to have sex for money with a local resident. The incident took place in Antalya near the Antalya Life Park beach. Police soon detained a Turkish citizen on suspicion of murder. They found a watch, earrings and rings of the deceased.