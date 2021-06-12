Ukrainian journalist Viktor Maistrenko swore on the NewsOne TV channel. A recording of a TV show with Maistrenko’s participation was published on Youtube…

On the air, the deputy of the Kharkiv City Council from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Andrey Lesik, congratulated the Russians on the Day of Russia, calling it the main holiday. In response, Maistrenko said: “This is ***** (the end).”

He also added that Kiev is in a state of war with Moscow, and you can be friends with Russia when it “falls apart to hell.”

Commenting on TV broadcast in Facebook, Maistrenko wrote that “when all around are indigenous” Ukrainians “and almost everyone is drowning for Russia,” it is fun for him to feel like a former resident of the bracketed territories, fighting with the indigenous “Ukrainians” against their Rashka. “

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.