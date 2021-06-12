The former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Igor Romanenko, called on the country’s authorities to start developing military missiles. On the air of the Fourth Channel, he stressed that one should not completely rely on the help of the Western countries and NATO, but create their own high-precision weapons so that they could reach at least the Urals, reports RIA News…

According to him, technologies will provide peace to the country, and the restrictions imposed by the treaty on medium and short-range missiles are not a problem. Romanenko noted that their removal is a matter of time, because Russia and the United States withdrew from the agreement.

The day before, on June 11, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of $ 150 million to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package. It is aimed at preserving the country’s territorial integrity and improving interaction with NATO.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that the US authorities are providing “unprecedented support” in strengthening defense capabilities and national resilience.

Also on Friday, the head of Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline increases the risk of a full-scale war. In his opinion, the start of the gas pipeline operation will negatively affect the pro-Western attitude of many Eastern European countries.