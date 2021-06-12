Ukrainian mixed martial artist (MMA) Yaroslav Amosov defeated Brazilian Douglas Lima to become Bellator welterweight champion. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The main battle of the Bellator 260 tournament took place in the American city of Uncasville. Amosov, 27, won by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

Amosov won the 26th victory in his professional career, he never lost. The 33-year-old Lima, who lost the title, suffered the 9th defeat, he has 32 wins. Amosov became the first Ukrainian in history to become the Bellator champion.

In April 2020, Amosov admitted that he would not like to fight with the Russians. According to him, he did not sign a contract with Bellator in order to fight Russian fighters.

Amosov signed with Bellator in 2017, rejecting the Absolute Fighting Championship. On account of his seven victories in the American promotion.