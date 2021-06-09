Engineering and sapper units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted exercises to install mine-explosive barriers at a training ground near the border with Crimea. This was reported on Wednesday, June 9, in the press service of the command of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“At one of the combat training grounds, not far from the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, engineer-sapper units from the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a drill on the arrangement of mine-explosive barriers,” the press service said in a statement published in Facebook.

According to the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the exercise, the Ukrainian military practiced actions to install an anti-tank minefield and mask the lines. In addition, sappers, using minelayers, carried out training on the installation of anti-tank mines on land both in the soil and on the surface.

Earlier, on May 27, the artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held exercises near the border with Crimea, having worked out the tasks of countering the amphibious assault. It was noted that special attention was paid to the issues of changing firing positions with subsequent readiness to conduct live fire.

On May 14, the Security Service of Ukraine held an operational staff training session on the border with Crimea, within the framework of which it worked out actions in the event of “possible aggression” by Russia.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted in full accordance with international law for reunification with the Russian Federation.