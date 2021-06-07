The Ukrainian government has allowed foreigners vaccinated against coronavirus to freely enter the republic if they have a vaccination certificate. It is reported by RIA News…

Under the new rules, those wishing to enter the country must be vaccinated with a drug included by WHO in the list of approved for use in emergency situations. The Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” is not yet included in it.

The corresponding certificate must be translated into English and indicate the completion of the full course of immunization – two stages and the appearance of antibodies. At the same time, it is noted that a document confirming that the tourist does not have a coronavirus after the PCR test is also suitable for entry.

According to the latest data, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. More than 50 thousand patients became victims of the infection. At the same time, over the past month, the authorities recorded a decrease in the number of cases, which made it possible to cancel a number of previously introduced sanitary restrictions.