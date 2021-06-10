Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Russian criticism of the draft law on indigenous peoples, which was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported on June 10 by “Interfax – Ukraine”.

“The term“ indigenous peoples ”is well-established in international law, in particular, the 2007 UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The bill proposed by the President embodies the leading norms of international law in national legislation, ”Kuleba said.

He added that the Constitution of Ukraine directly and unequivocally guarantees the equality of all citizens and separately obliges the state to protect indigenous peoples and national minorities.

Kuleba added that Russia, in turn, is pursuing a repressive policy against the Crimean Tatars and public organizations of Ukrainians. “We call on the international community to increase political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation in order to make it respect the fundamental rights of man and national minorities,” the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

The bill introduced by Zelensky says that an indigenous people is recognized as an autochthonous ethnic community that has formed on the territory of Ukraine, is a bearer of an original language and culture, has traditional social, cultural or representative bodies, recognizes itself as an indigenous people of Ukraine, is an ethnic minority in the population and has no state education outside of Ukraine. Thus, Russians do not fit this definition. Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the bill.