A new batch of coronavirus vaccine from the American company Pfizer has arrived in Ukraine, its volume amounted to more than 117 thousand doses. UNIAN writes about this with reference to the representation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the country.

According to representatives of the organization, they previously appealed to all partners and donors with a request to help make vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine more affordable, and the received batch is only one of the few that the republic will soon receive. “Vaccination will help relieve the medical system – it will save you and your patients from severe illness, complications, hospitalization, oxygen needs or death,” UNICEF said.

It is noted that several more Pfizer shipments will arrive in Ukraine during this and next week. Their volume, including the last delivery, will amount to 473,850 doses. “Vaccinate yourself and encourage patients, friends and relatives to do it at the earliest opportunity,” the Foundation urged.

According to the latest data, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. More than 50 thousand patients became victims of the infection. Over the past month, the authorities recorded a decrease in the number of cases, which made it possible to cancel a number of previously introduced sanitary restrictions.