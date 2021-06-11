The head of the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could negatively affect the pro-Western attitude of many Eastern European countries. Bloomberg reports.

It is noted that Vitrenko visited Washington this week. He tried to convince US lawmakers to take new measures against the pipeline.

The head of Naftogaz believes that the completion of the project will mean that “the pro-Russian position is being promoted at the expense of the West.” Worst of all, it increases the risk of a full-scale war, he said.

It is beneficial for Kiev to continue the transit of gas to Europe through the Ukrainian territory. The head of the company “Operator GTS of Ukraine” Serhiy Makogon believes that losses due to the termination of gas transit through Ukraine will amount to $ 1.5 billion. In addition, the country will lose another 2-3 billion due to the rise in the cost of gas – its transportation from the European Union will rise in price.

Initially, the launch of Nord Stream 2 was scheduled for late 2019, but due to US sanctions it had to be postponed several times. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that the completion of the second branch of the pipeline would take place in one and a half to two months.