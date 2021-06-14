Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba named two conditions for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

“We are against Nord Stream 2. The condition for its launch should be the de-occupation of our territories and the energy security of Ukraine. Fair compensation for threats, ”said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba added that the launch of the gas pipeline is a threat not only to the Ukrainian economy, but also to its security.

Earlier in June, the diplomat announced Kiev’s readiness to negotiate with the United States on compensation in the event of the launch of Nord Stream 2. “But we don’t necessarily agree to what we are offered,” he said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

On June 10, the operator Nord Stream 2 AG announced that the construction of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been completed. The company noted that the pipe-laying was completed on June 4, and an overlap was made on June 10 – the offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from the side of Russia and Germany were interconnected. Pipe-laying work on the offshore section of the second string is still ongoing.