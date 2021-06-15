In Ukraine, they decided to impose taxes on the residents of Crimea. This is reported by the portal “Reviewer”…

According to media reports, Ukraine wants to abolish the free economic zone “Crimea”, which was created in 2014. “As a result, the Ukrainians who live on the occupied peninsula will receive the same tax rules that apply to the rest of the state, including in CADLO,” the article says.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed Crimeans with Ukrainian citizenship to hold government positions in Russia. “The changes are aimed at ensuring the rights of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol, who have decided to renounce Ukrainian citizenship, to fill state and municipal posts,” the State Duma Committee on State Construction explained.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum held in March 2014. In the same year, anti-Russian sanctions were introduced by the United States, the European Union and a number of other countries. Economic restrictions are regularly extended.