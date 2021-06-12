Ukraine should create its own missiles capable of reaching the Urals. This was announced on Saturday, June 12, by the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Igor Romanenko.

“We will still be engaged in such missiles that will reach, for our peace of mind, as if to the Urals, for example. These missiles, first of all, should be Ukrainian, and not rely on NATO ones, ”Romanenko told Channel Four.

He stressed that Kiev should create its high-precision missile weapons, and rely only on help from NATO.

Romanenko noted that today Ukraine is limited by the treaty on medium and short-range missiles. However, Russia and the United States have already left it, and the lifting of restrictions – “It’s just a matter of time,” the general added.

On June 8, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine “has all the necessary tools to move towards NATO.” It is about moving “towards readiness for future membership,” he said. at the hearing before the international committee of the senate… Blinken added that the US supports Ukraine’s NATO membership.

At the same time, on June 7, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Mircea Joana said that at the NATO summit they would raise the topic of an open door position on Ukraine, but no consensus had yet been reached on its membership.

On June 6, in an interview with Axios, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the need to resolve the issue of the country’s accession to NATO immediately, since Ukraine is allegedly in danger and its independence is at stake. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the inhabitants of Ukraine are less and less confident in joining the alliance and this is a “big problem”.

In mid-May, Ukraine called NATO membership a vital step to end the conflict in Donbass and prevent future conflicts from arising. On April 12, Zelenskiy asked US President Joe Biden to help the country join NATO. According to him, membership in the alliance will allegedly be the only way to end the conflict in Donbass.

In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the constitution, securing Ukraine’s course in the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth state to receive the status of a partner of the Enhanced Opportunity Alliance.

The INF Treaty was concluded between the USSR and the United States in 1987 and prohibited the two countries from producing and deploying intermediate and shorter-range ballistic and cruise missiles.

In February 2019, Washington began the procedure for withdrawing from the INF Treaty, accusing Moscow of non-compliance with the points of the document due to the presence of the 9M729 missile. In Russia, these accusations were denied and expressed readiness to demonstrate the missile that caused the questions, but the United States did not meet halfway. In August 2019, the treaty expired due to the withdrawal of Washington.