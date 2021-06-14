The British Government postpone removal of most current restrictions for four weeks, as reported by the BBC, citing Executive sources. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present his decision in a televised message on Monday after returning from the NATO summit in Brussels. The increase in cases of the Indian variant, or delta, justifies the postponement.

The latest data in the accounting of the public health entity put the number of infections registered on Sunday at 7,490. Throughout the week, 50,017, which means an increase of 49.3% compared to the previous week. The number of hospitalizations has risen 15.2% (1,008 admissions were recorded in the last week). There were 64 deaths, 8.5% more.

The postponement will allow a greater advance in vaccination. The health authorities trust that all those over 50 will have received the second dose of the vaccines that require two on June 21. The delta variant, responsible for more than 90% of the cases detected in the United Kingdom, has spread more among younger populations due to the protection that the elderly have achieved with vaccines.

Risk



Johnnson will confirm if the postponement will include a review after two weeks. Those most affected by the Government’s decision are the organizers of events or discos or clubs., which will not be able to open or fill their seats. For individuals it will mean that they cannot meet inside their homes in groups of more than six people.

Known scientific reports have exposed the government to the risks of the situation. The main one, that the general opening helps the virus and critical situations are created again in hospitals. Although there is strong opposition to the restrictions on conservative seats, Johnson would have accepted that the postponement is a less evil than a relaxation followed by new alarm and confinement.