The United Kingdom has decided to recognize and replace UAE driving licenses with British driving licenses for light vehicles and motorcycles, and the UAE is the only Arab country to recognize and replace the UK’s driving licenses.

The Ministry of Interior stated that this decision comes within the framework of the continued strengthening of cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and an embodiment of the depth of the ties and strategic relations that bring together the two friendly countries. .

And according to the decision issued by the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Agency in the United Kingdom, which took effect from May 20, 2021, the recognition of holders of Emirati driving license for those coming for a purpose other than residence, enables them to drive vehicles on the territory of the United Kingdom under the driver’s license issued by the state. For those coming for the purpose of residence, they are allowed to drive vehicles on the territory of the United Kingdom without the need to take a new driving test, and in both cases the driver’s license must be valid, and meet the requirements and procedures issued by the competent authorities in the United Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that the UAE allows British citizens residing in its territory who hold British driving licenses, to exchange them for Emirati driving licenses without the need to take theoretical and practical driving tests.



