In the USA, a UFO report is supposed to provide clarity about observed, unknown flying objects. Apparently the report cannot rule out the existence of aliens.

Washington DC – Some believe in it, others don’t. We’re talking about aliens and UFOs. A report on this is now to be completed in the USA. Humanity has long been fascinated by UFOs, including former US President Barack Obama. He was already interested in aliens and unidentified flying objects during his tenure, it is said.

As a guest on James Corden’s show on TV station CBS, Obama re-fueled the fascination with UFOs worldwide. “The truth is that when I came into office I asked: ‘Is there a laboratory somewhere here where we keep samples from aliens and spacecraft?’” And: “They did a little research and the answer is no. ”

US UFO report: Barack Obama confirms mysterious flying objects

But Barack Obama’s further statement made UFO fans all over the world sit up and take notice: “What is true, and I’m serious here, is that there are images and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are. We cannot explain how they move, their flight route. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. ”

Government officials from the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force are currently working on a UFO report. It is a paper from the Department of Defense in cooperation with intelligence services, said Jen Psaki, spokeswoman for the White House recently. The Department of Defense said the task force was established with the aim of “discovering, analyzing and cataloging unexplained phenomena in the air that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.”

Former US President Barack Obama is fascinated by UFOs and aliens. (Photo montage) © Jason Decrow / dpa, US Department of Defense / dpa

US UFO report should clarify in June

A report by the working group on its results was required by law. According to US media reports, a released version of the secret report will be presented to the US Congress in June. It is unclear whether the report will also be made available to the public, but experts doubt this.

The background to the investigation are around 120 suspicious apparitions. These are said to have been observed by US Navy pilots over the past 20 years. According to the dpa, the pilots reported objects that remained in the air for hours without an engine or exhaust gases, sometimes at supersonic speeds and at altitudes of more than 9,000 meters. There should be videos and photos that should prove the existence of the objects. A mysterious flying object has also been sighted in Indonesia. A video shows how it falls into the sea.

US UFO report: extraterrestrials cannot be excluded

According to the New York Times the paper came to the conclusion that the phenomena were neither due to the US military nor to state-owned US technology. The US newspaper cites a government official who states that the US government cannot rule out that the phenomena observed are extraterrestrial spacecraft. However, there is also no evidence that they were actually aliens.

Apparently the report cannot provide any explanations for the phenomena observed either. Some experts suspect military experiments from China or Russia with supersonic technology, according to the dpa. Hansjürgen Köhler, who co-founded the private Central Research Network for Extraordinary Sky Phenomena (Cenap) in Germany in 1976, suspects that the objects in flight are more likely to be drones, balloons or the like. “The expectations of various UFO fans who dream of crashed saucers and alien corpses will certainly be disappointed.” (dpa / jsch)

