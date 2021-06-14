Israel Adesanya is barely going to finish the game because he had been focused on The Last of Us Part 2.

New generations of athletes are often players at heart. With this in mind, it is increasingly common for elements of professional sports such as celebrations or, in this case, entrance rituals, to pay tribute to video game characters or video games in general. So it happened with Israel Adesanya, professional fighter who, last Saturday, climbed in style to the Octagon, dressed as a character from Ghost of Tsushima.

Adesanya came out of the tunnel, wearing a kasa hat – there are various types and with different names – as well as a mask not unlike the one that Jin Sakai wears in the game, and to the beat of Linkin Park’s song Somewhere I Belong. “I was playing Ghost of Tsushima for a while. I haven’t finished it, because I came back to finish The Last of Us [parte] two”He declared after the fight, where he successfully defended his middleweight champion belt, against Marvin Vettori, all this at the UFC 263 event.

The crossover between the geek world and sports is frequent. Just a week ago, Logan Paul stepped into the ring to face Floyd Mayweather, carrying a Pokemon card. Antoine Griezmann celebrated a Fortnite-style goal in the last World Cup final and, in fact, is now a Yu-Gi-Oh!

What happened to Ghost of Tsushima

The title debuted in the middle of last year and had a solid critical and commercial reception. The game received a multiplayer mode in October, and judging by the classifieds from its developer studio, a sequel would be in the early stages of production. Oh, and let’s not forget! A film adaptation has also been announced.

More about: Ghost of Tsushima.