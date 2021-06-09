UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in a file image. Alessandra Tarantino / AP

UEFA announced this Wednesday that it is suspending, for the time being, the sanctioning process against the three clubs that did not leave the Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. “Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework in relation to the so-called Super League project, the UEFA Appeal Committee has decided suspend the procedure until further notice, “said the highest body of European football in a note.

Two weeks ago, the institution communicated the opening of a file to these three entities “for a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework.” The inspectors considered that Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were able to go beyond the limits set by the competition regulations. For now, they are spared very severe sanctions that, in any case, could be appealable before higher instances, such as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) or before ordinary courts.

In recent days they had received protection from justice, both in Spain and Switzerland, against possible sanctions. On May 14, the Mercantile Court number 17 of Madrid, which had already agreed that FIFA and UEFA could not hinder the launch of the Super League, announced its intention that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to rule on whether both associations committed an abuse of dominant position by including in their statutes that to create a new competition must have their approval.

The war has been raging on all fronts as soon as the birth of the Super League was announced on April 18, with 12 clubs as founding members (the three now affected by the UEFA decision plus Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United , Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Milan, Inter and Atlético). The possibility of that crystallizing in the short term in a new tournament outside the Champions League was quickly undone. Just two days later, nine of them phased out and reestablished relations with UEFA in the face of pressure in their countries and threats of sanction from UEFA. However, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus did not abdicate from the Superliga and, despite the fact that the tournament could no longer be an imminent reality as they intended to remain alone, they did not leave the association, which led UEFA to open a file for them.

