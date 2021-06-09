Neon (DPA)

The European Football Association (UEFA) decided to stop the disciplinary measures taken against Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid, after their participation in the establishment of the European Super League.

UEFA had opened an investigation against the trio for their role and participation in the establishment of the separate championship from the Continental Confederation, whose plans collapsed 48 hours after its disclosure, after it met with violent and angry reactions.

Today, Wednesday, UEFA issued a statement confirming that its Appeals Board decided to suspend the proceedings. UEFA said in its statement: After opening disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid for a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework, in relation to the UEFA Super League project, the UEFA Appeals Body decided to suspend its actions against the mentioned clubs until further notice.

The new tournament would have ensured the regular participation of its founding clubs each year, which could be joined by a select group of other clubs. The six clubs from the English Premier League had withdrawn from the tournament and had been warned of a repeat.

A joint statement between the English Premier League and the Football Association stated that clubs will face a 30-point deduction from their balance, in addition to a fine of 25 million pounds if they participate in similar proposals.

UEFA’s actions against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus began last month, with severe penalties imposed on the trio. Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, is seen as the main driver behind the idea of ​​the tournament, which was announced on April 18, but was quickly abandoned.

In response to the Appeals Board’s decision to suspend the sanctions, UEFA issued a statement defending its position.

“UEFA understands the reason for the suspension of disciplinary measures for the time being, but remains confident of its position and will continue to defend its position with all relevant judicial authorities,” the statement read.

He added: “UEFA will take all necessary steps, consistent with national and European Union law, so that its Appeals Body is in a position to complete disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible.