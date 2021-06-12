Copenhagen (DPA)

“The Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a statement via Twitter.

The Danish team’s match against Finland was suspended today, Saturday, at the start of the two teams’ campaign in the European Nations Cup (Euro 2020), after the Danish star Christian Eriksen fell unconscious during the match.

Inter Milan star Eriksen collapsed on the field two minutes before the end of the first half, without any intervention from any other player, and the medical staff of the Danish team tried to treat the player for ten minutes before the referee decided to stop the match.

Denmark players rallied around Eriksen, in shock to everyone who was on the field. Some Danish players cried after Eriksen fell to the ground in the 43rd minute