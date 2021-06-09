The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) suspended Russian football referee Sergei Lapochkin from work for ten years. This is reported by “Championship.com” with reference to the head of the refereeing committee of the Russian Football Union Ashot Khachaturyants.

The referee was found guilty of violating the disciplinary articles of the organization regarding violations of the general principles of UEFA and the fairness of matches.

On April 15, Lapochkin was temporarily suspended from work. The reason for starting the investigation was the Champions League qualifying round match between Ventspils and Bordeaux, which the referee served in 2018. The referee allegedly did not inform UEFA that before the match he was contacted by third parties who were going to influence the outcome of the match. Latvian police officers provided information on the UEFA negotiations.

At the end of the 2018/2019 season, Lapochkin was recognized as the best referee in the country according to the RFU. The 37-year-old referee has been serving the matches of the Russian championship since 2011.