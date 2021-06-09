The UEFA Appeal Commission decided this Wednesday to suspend “until further notice” the disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the last three rebel clubs that still refuse to give up the project of a Super league European.

The European body had “opened a disciplinary file” on May 25, threatening to sanction the three clubs for a “potential violation of the UEFA legal framework” while the other nine promoters of the Superliga, who resigned from the project, eluded this file in exchange for soft financial penalties.

On Monday, UEFA saw how it was notified of a measure taken at the end of April by a Madrid court, which prohibited UEFA and FIFA from acting against this potential rival project of the current Champions League as long as the conflict had not been legally analyzed.

UEFA, based in Nyon (Switzerland), therefore pauses its disciplinary action, pending judicial development, which has become even more complicated, since the Madrid court, meanwhile, has taken the matter to the European Court of Justice (CJUE).

Threat of exclusion



«After the opening of a disciplinary case against FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid for a potential violation of the UEFA legal framework in relation to the so-called Super League, the UEFA Appeal Commission decided to suspend the file until further notice»Can be read in the statement.

The issue is crucial for the future of the governance of European sport and can help determine whether UEFA abuses a dominant position, contravening the current rules on competition, in their actions to protect their current competitions.

The instance chaired by the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin threatened Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus with important sanctions, which can even reach the exclusion from European competitions.