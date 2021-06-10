The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) ordered the Ukrainian national team to remove the slogan “Glory to the Heroes” from the uniform for Euro 2020. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

UEFA saw no violations in the application of the slogan “Glory to Ukraine”. However, the second, “Glory to the Heroes”, the Ukrainians will have to remove from the uniform, because, according to the representatives of the organization, in combination with the first, it carries a political meaning.

On June 7, it was reported that UEFA agreed on the uniform of the Ukrainian national team with the image of Crimea. The fact that the image of the peninsula was used on the uniform of the national team became known on June 6. The uniform was presented by the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko. The equipment has already been appreciated by the coach of the Ukrainian national football team Andriy Shevchenko. “What I saw – yes, everything is in order. I don’t play it, the guys play, I need to know their opinion, ”he said.

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the region’s residents supported such a decision. Kiev refused to acknowledge its results. Moscow insists that the procedure for joining the region was in accordance with the norms of international law.