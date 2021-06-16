Josef Kliment, Director of the Department of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for Development Programs for National Associations, expressed his hope for the Russian national team to qualify for the Euro. It is reported by RIA News…

The functionary thanked the Russian side for the good organization of the tournament matches in St. Petersburg. He also recalled that the Russian national team had two more games left in the group stage, in which Clement hoped to see good football.

The Russian national team in the first match of Euro lost to Belgium (0: 3). On Wednesday, June 16, Stanislav Cherchesov’s team will face Finland. The match will start at 16:00 Moscow time. On June 21, the Russians will play with Denmark.

The European Championship started on June 11 and will end on July 11. One of the host cities of the tournament was St. Petersburg, which will host seven matches of the tournament.